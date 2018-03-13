Snow falls heavily throughout the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight, watch for some icy spots as we have partly cloudy skies and temperatures falling below freezing.

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday and could cause some additional accumulation, especially in the hills. This should be mainly light.

Then the weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.

Then early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday - Wednesday). With the luck we've been having, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.

FOX61 Team Coverage:

Ike Ejiochi - Storrs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Middletown - Katie Corrado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nia Hamm - Norwich

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aisha Mbowe- Putnam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Terzi - Old Saybrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storm Tracker - Esther Katro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Snow tapering off, leading to partly cloudy skies overnight. There may be a lingering snow shower or flurry, but little to no further accumulation. Watch for icy spots with some refreezing. Lows: 20's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.