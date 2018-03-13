× State offices closed for first shift Tuesday; Flights at BDL cancelled; RI bans tractor-trailers

HARTFORD — Gov. Dan Malloy declared that state offices will be closed for the first shift on Tuesday due to the storm.

Malloy said nonessential, first-shift employees should not report to work on Tuesday. State courts are closed as well.

“As the snowstorm develops and anticipated accumulation amounts across the state continue to grow, we believe that it is best to keep state offices closed for the day on Tuesday,” Malloy said. “If employers can allow people to work from home or alter their hours, we encourage them to do that as well.”

Officials said Bradley International Airport is open. As of 6:30 a.m., approximately 41% of Tuesday’s arriving and departing flights have been canceled. Officials said, “Further cancellations are possible as the airlines continue to adjust their schedules in response to the storm.”

State Police said Rhode Island officials are planning a tractor-trailer and tandem trailer ban on highways in Rhode Island beginning at 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Police said a similar ban is not planned for Connecticut, but officials will continue to communicate with RI as the situation develops.

Amtrak says it’s suspending service from Boston to New York City as the latest major winter storm approaches.

Amtrak says service to New York’s Penn Station will be suspended on Tuesday until 11 a.m.

