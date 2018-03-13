Third snow storm in under two weeks covers the state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHFORD – The third storm in two weeks has people across the state covered in the white stuff.

This time around, the storm brought three different scenes across the state.

In Tolland, plow drivers said they had it kind of easy.

“No accidents yet. No spin outs. We’ve been local,” said Bryan York.

He said the snow storm has him ready to change job titles.

“Ready to get back on the mower and start mowing again,” he said.

In Killingworth, communities saw over ten inches of snow. The streets however, were thoroughly drive-able thanks to several snow plows diligently clearing the roads for residents.

In Chaplin, Aaron Smith was busy clearing around 16 inches of snow from him mailbox.

“This is going to be the last time I’m out here shoveling snow like this,” said Smith.

He lives near several family members and spent the day cleaning off their property as well. He said his patience is running low and hopes this storm will be the last of its kind for the rest of the year.