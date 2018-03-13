× Vernon man arrested for masturbating in a parking lot

VERNON — Vernon police say that 53-year-old David Keune was arrested after he was reported to be masturbating in his car in a parking lot.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Tri-City Plaza. A person spotted Keune, and gave police a description of him, and the car and license plate.

Officers learned the car belonged to Keune, and arrested him at his address at 38 Scott Drive in Vernon.

Keune was charged with public indency and breach of peace.

Keune posted a $10,000 bond and is set to be in court on Tuesday, March 27.

Police said they are still investigating.