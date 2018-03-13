WATCH: Bail bondsman kills unarmed man in her office and is acquitted of murder

OKLAHOMA — A video released by authorities in Oklahoma, shows an intense exchange between a woman and a man that ended with one person dead, according to the Daily News.

The video shows an incident that reportedly took place a year ago and was just released by Oklahoma officials.

According to the Daily News, authorities charged Chasity Dawn Carey, 42, with first-degree murder after the Aug. 9 shooting.

But on Friday, but jurors on Friday acquitted her of murder.

The Daily News said Carey testified that she shot 38-year-old Brandon James Williams in self-defense, stating he tried to grab her gun before trying to leave her office.

Her 19-year-old son, Justin Henderson, had set up a GoPro camera ahead of William’s arrival which recorded the fatal dispute.

Both the mother and son, according to the Daily News, were attempting to take William back into custody.

As they attempted to do so, a confrontation took place, resulting in the fatal shooting.

