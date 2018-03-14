× 23 Russian diplomats to be expelled from Britain following ex-spy’s poisoning

LONDON (Fox News)– British Prime Minister Theresa May announced Wednesday she is expelling 23 Russian diplomats from the United Kingdom following the suspicious poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Mark Rowley, head of the counter-terrorism division of London’s Metropolitan Police, told reporters that Sunday’s incident was being treated as attempted murder. He revealed that one of the first police officers on the scene had fallen sick and was seriously ill in hospital.

The developments mean that the British government must confront the suspicion that elements linked to the Kremlin carried out a brazen attack with a deadly agent in the middle of a rural English city, two weeks before President Vladimir Putin seeks re-election for a new six-year term.

