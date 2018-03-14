× 3’rd nor’easter in 2 weeks strikes New England

BOSTON — The third powerful nor’easter in two weeks slammed the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing blizzard conditions and 2 feet of snow to some communities and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

“The groundhog was right. Six more weeks of winter, and probably then some,” said Paul Knight, of Portland, Maine, as snow accumulated on his eyebrows.

About 140,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts on Wednesday morning, while Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut were also dealing with scattered outages.

Nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow was reported in parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine by Tuesday evening. In New Hampshire, a little over 2 feet, 25 inches (63.5 centimeters), was reported near Derry.

Snow coverage in Connecticut:

Killingly:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Middletown:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norwich:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Old Saybrook:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Putnam:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storm Tracker:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storrs:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why wait for the summer when you can just swim in the snow? Scott Fowler made sure he got his exercise done in Ledyard.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Elsa' pushes Boston police vehicle out of snow bank:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Weather Service said the storm brought more than 2 feet of snow to some communities.

Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was the leader with nearly 28 inches. Foster, Rhode island, got more than 25 inches, while in Connecticut, Killingly had the most with just over 20 inches.

Rochester, New Hampshire, got 25 inches, while Limerick and Newfield, Maine had 23.5 inches each.

High winds and blowing snow led meteorologists to categorize the storm as a blizzard in parts of New England, including Boston. Gusts approached 70 mph on Cape Cod, the weather service said.

Amtrak suspended all service on Tuesday between Boston and New York City. The railroad later announced that most service between the two cities would resume on sometime Wednesday.

Road and air travel also was disrupted: Slick roads were blamed for at least one death in North Carolina, and the flight-tracking site FlightAware reported more than 1,500 canceled flights. Boston's Logan International Airport, nearly deserted Tuesday, resumed flights Wednesday.

Janice James' house in Osterville, on Cape Cod, was in the dark again after losing power for three days in the last storm. James and her four children spent the day eating baked goods she made before the storm and hoping the lights and heat would come back soon.

"We are freezing," the 39-year-old James said.

In Rhode Island, the snow did not stop residents from getting to church. In East Greenwich, the Rev. Bernard Healey said he celebrated noon Mass with "two hearty souls" who came despite the nor'easter.

"If I lost power, we'd (still) celebrate Mass," Healey said. "We would just use more candles."