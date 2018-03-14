× Alaska Airlines female co-pilot claims male pilot drugged and raped her

SEATTLE — A pilot has filed a lawsuit against an airline claiming that her male aircraft captain drugged and raped her during a June 2017 work trip, according to Fox News.

Betty Pina, a former military helicopter pilot, said the alleged incident occurred during an overnight stay in Minneapolis.

She claims the pilot drugged her wine with an unknown substance and she woke up in his bedroom, Fox News reports.