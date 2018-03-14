Drug raid at car dealer finds nearly 40 pounds of pot in Milford

MILFORD — Connecticut police say a drug raid at a high-end car dealer called Bulldog Cartel yielded nearly 40 pounds of marijuana.

Police say investigators also found more than 200 vials of liquid THC, guns and cash at Bulldog Cartel Auto Wholesalers in Milford.

The owner of the business, 45-year-old Pasquale Cestaro, of East Haven, was arrested on charges including operation of a drug factory.

Cestaro was released on $50,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10. He could not be reached for comment.