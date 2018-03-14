× Drunk man arrested after firing gun in the air: Southington Police

SOUTHINGTON — Police arrested a man they said was drunk when he fired a gun into the air after a confrontation with the driver of a car he thought was suspicious.

Police said on Tuesday, Reeton Jones, 49, of Plantsville, was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, breach of peace 2nd, and reckless endangerment 1st. According to officials, the charges resulted from an incident in which Jones saw an unfamiliar near his home and went up and talked to the driver while holding a handgun, which he pointed at the vehicle and the man inside.

Police said the man apologized and drove away, but as he was driving away, Jones fired a gunshot into the air. Police were called and Jones came out of his home with thegun in a holster. Police said Jones was under the influence of alcohol. Jones had a valid permit to carry a firearm which was seized as were all of his registered firearms.

Jones was released on a $10,000 bond and scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on March 26.