Former New Britain mayoral candidate sentence to 6 months in prison

NEW BRITAIN — Former New Britain mayoral candidate Al Mayo has been sentenced to 6 months in prison.

Mayo had been charged with third degree assault for assaulting Mayor Erin Stewart in 2015.

Mayo was arrested in August of that year for grabbing Stewart’s arm at a children’s event.

The judge also issued a protective order barring mayo from having any contact with Stewart and her family for two years.

Despite this, Mayo will still be allowed to campaign for other offices in the city, but he will have to remain 100 feet away from Mayor Stewart while doing so.