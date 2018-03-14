× Gov. Malloy announces Infosys will establish a technology and innovation hub and create 1,000 high-tech jobs in Hartford

HARTFORD – Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced today that Infosys, a global leader in consulting, technology, is planning to establish a technology and innovation hub in Hartford.

Malloy said The $20.6 million project will see the creation of 1,000 good paying, high-tech jobs in the state’s capital city by 2022.



“Today marks yet another landmark day in Connecticut’s economic development efforts at a time when our investments are bringing new life and vigor to our capital city,”Governor Malloy said in a release. “I am thrilled to welcome Infosys to Connecticut and congratulate them on their decision to establish a technology and innovation hub in Hartford. Connecticut’s tremendous assets and talent pipeline continue to attract high caliber companies to the state, and I look forward to the value that Infosys will bring to our business community.”

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our presence in Connecticut and create 1,000 technology jobs in the state,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar said. “This investment will further strengthen our ability to serve clients’ needs throughout the New England region and expand the local workforce to help our clients compete in the rapidly digitizing insurance, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The region’s position as the Insurance Capital of the World, paired with Connecticut’s world-renowned academic institutions, will place Infosys in close proximity to valued clients and accelerate the recruitment of highly-skilled local talent.”

“I am thrilled that Infosys, a global information technology company, is making Hartford one of four innovation hubs in the United States,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “This announcement is huge for Hartford and for Connecticut. In the last few months, we’ve seen Hartford’s innovation ecosystem develop rapidly, with our Insurtech Accelerator up and running Stanley Black & Decker’s advanced manufacturing accelerator on the way, and the decision by Infosys to bring a thousand innovation jobs to Hartford represents the next big step. Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength of our capital city, to the partnership between the city and the state, and to the commitment of our local business leaders, who joined us in pitching Hartford to Infosys. I look forward to working with the leadership at Infosys as they establish a big presence here in our capital city.”