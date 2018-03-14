× Kylie Jenner receiving backlash for naming makeup shades ‘virginity,’ ‘barely legal’

HOLLYWOOD — The name for some of Kylie Jenner’s makeup has caught the eye of the public – and not in a good way.

On Tuesday, she began advertising her new cosmetics line which had names such as “virginity,” “barely legal” and “X-rated.”

Seeing some of her fans are under the age of 18, a name such as barely legal, drew some backlash:

When you have millions of teenage fans who look up to you, what do you name your new blushers? 'Virginity' 'Barely legal' and 'X-rated' of course 🙄

Really? @KylieJenner. You literally couldn't think of ANY other names to give them? pic.twitter.com/sNvDeFJHkx — Rachel O'Kelly (@mrsrachelokelly) March 14, 2018

Seriously @KylieJenner, choose better names for your products. You have 12+ year old fans! "Barely Legal" "Virginity" 🙄 — Girl About Toon (@GirlAboutToon_) March 21, 2017

Kylies new blushes which are aimed to her tween/teen market, are called HOT AND BOTHERED- X RATED-VIRGINITY-BARELY LEGAL.

Wth is wrong with her? Seems she's getting desperate for att. & any way to get her name out there,even at the expense of her young fans is ok. Disgusted — Elizabeth Yorkshire (@ElizabethThee) March 14, 2018

Y do All of Kylie’s makeup products have to do w being a child like “virginity “ is a title of her new blush y perpetuate the idea that a woman’s worth is determined by her virginity — Natalie Goeller (@nataliegoeller) March 13, 2018

According to People.com, Kylie made $420 million in 18 months from her cosmetic line. WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics could be the next $1 billion brand by 2022.

