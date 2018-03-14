Check here for storm closings and parking bans

Kylie Jenner receiving backlash for naming makeup shades ‘virginity,’ ‘barely legal’

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 22: Television personality Kylie Jenner poses inside Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show mall on April 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD —  The name for some of Kylie Jenner’s makeup has caught the eye of the public – and not in a good way.

On Tuesday, she began advertising her new cosmetics line which had names such as “virginity,” “barely legal” and “X-rated.”

Seeing some of her fans are under the age of 18, a name such as barely legal, drew some backlash:

According to People.com, Kylie made $420 million in 18 months from her cosmetic line. WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics could be the next $1 billion brand by 2022.

You can check out her line here. 

