Kylie Jenner receiving backlash for naming makeup shades ‘virginity,’ ‘barely legal’
HOLLYWOOD — The name for some of Kylie Jenner’s makeup has caught the eye of the public – and not in a good way.
On Tuesday, she began advertising her new cosmetics line which had names such as “virginity,” “barely legal” and “X-rated.”
Seeing some of her fans are under the age of 18, a name such as barely legal, drew some backlash:
According to People.com, Kylie made $420 million in 18 months from her cosmetic line. WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics could be the next $1 billion brand by 2022.
You can check out her line here.
