Life Star requested following accident on Route 9 northbound in Chester; closed between exits 6, 7

CHESTER – Route 9 northbound is closed between exits 6 and 7 following a motor vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

State police said the accident involves serious injuries and Life Star was requested.

#CTtraffic: Rte 9 nb x6 Chester closed for 2 car crash with entrapment and serious injury. Life Star is also enroute. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 14, 2018

No other details have been released.

