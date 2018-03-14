Lingering snow showers Wednesday, mostly sunny for rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snow showers will linger into Wednesday and could cause some additional accumulation, especially in the hills. This should be mainly light.

Then the weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.

Then early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday - Wednesday). With the luck we've been having, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, scattered snow showers. High: Near 40.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

