‘Mom, you just shot him!’ Video released of Oklahoma bond agent shooting client

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officials have released video that shows an Oklahoma bond agent fatally shoot a man she was trying to take into custody.

In August of 2017, 41-year-old Chasity Carey, of Signature Bail Bonds in Stillwater, called 911 saying she had just shot a man, identified as 38-year-old Brandon James Williams.

When officers arrived, Williams was found dead at the scene.

Police said Williams was arrested in late July and charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, as well as possession of marijuana.

He was released from jail on Aug. 1 on a $35,000 bond, which was posted by Chasity Carey.

Carey reportedly told officers she had called Williams to her office that morning with the intent of taking him into custody to revoke his bond and deliver him back to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carey told investigators a fight broke out between her and Williams during the meeting and she shot Williams in self-defense.

However, police said witness statements, evidence at the scene and video footage contradicted Carey’s version of the event, and doubted the shooting was a justifiable act of self-defense.

Carey was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder. During her trial last week, the jury watched the video of the shooting and began deliberating the case on Friday.

According to the Stillwater News Press, Carey was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors have since released the video of the shooting to the public.

The video is from a GoPro camera Carey's son setup in the office.

In the video, you can see Williams walk into the bond's office and takes a seat. Later on, Carey gets up and locks the door, telling Williams to put his hands behind his back.

Williams tries to walk away and he asks "Why are you doing this for?"

He then makes his way over to a balcony window, not visible in the video.

Carey then grabs her gun from her drawer and shoots Williams in the back.

Carey's son yells, "Mom you shot him" and she responds with "I did".

Carey told the jury it was self defense because she believed Williams would have killed her and her son if he got a hold of the gun.