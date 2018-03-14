Norwich cleans up after storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWICH-- It's been three snow storms in two weeks.

Eastern Connecticut was one of the hardest areas hit by Tuesday's storm. Spring is just six days away but Norwich is expecting to get more snow again Wednesday night . The city's public works said they do have their trucks ready and crews on standby.

"We're scheduling snow removal in the city because it's closed in cars are parking on both sides making the roads one lane so we'll try to improve that tomorrow morning," Angelo Yeitz, superintendent public works.

Norwich public works said they'll be out at 6 a.m., Thursday morning and plan to finish snow clean up by the end of the day.