Students in Newtown take protest to gun lobby headquarters

NEWTOWN -- Students gathered Wednesday night to continue protesting gun violence outside the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a Newtown-based gun lobby.

"I think it's appalling that nothing has changed since the Sandy Hook school shooting," said Sasha Allen, a Newtown junior.

The rally was organized by the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance.

"It's children's lives who are at stake here," said Simone Paradis, a Newtown junior. "And I feel like that childrens' right to live and be safe at school overrides anyone's right to own a weapon of war in their home."

"I honestly think about what would I do if there was a school shooting, what would I do?" said Allen. "Because honestly, I think someone could walk into my school so easily with a gun."

Students at the rally said they are looking to lawmakers for several changes. "I want to see so much change," said Newtown freshman Erica Friedrich. "Just harder background checks, increasing the gun age so that 18-year-olds don't have guns to come into our schools."

Page Psichopaidas, a Newtown freshman, came to represent the pro-gun side of the debate. "I grew up in a very military family, so I just feel like guns protect me," said Psichopaidas. "I just feel like it protects me, and I'm able to grow up and protect my own family one day."

The National Shooting Sports Foundation released the following statement to FOX 61:

The senseless loss of life that occurred on February 14 in Parkland, Florida is unimaginable and heartbreaking. Members of the firearms industry share the goal of all Americans in wanting to see violence in our society reduced and our communities and children made safer. The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), as the industry’s trade association, has led the way in improving the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) through our successful FixNICS® initiative that has changed the law in 16 states and improved the quality of reporting by states to NICS of disqualifying records. The industry welcomes the opportunity to participate in the national conversation to find common ground that will help us all achieve our shared goal. NSSF has long advocated for effective solutions to help prevent access to firearms by unauthorized individuals including criminals, children and the dangerously mentally ill.