Waterbury man charged with collecting unemployment while in jail

WATERBURY — A Waterbury man was arrested Tuesday after officials said he illegally collected almost $11,000 in Unemployment Compensation benefits while he was in prison.

Donald K. Dyer, 35, of Waterbury, was arrested by Inspectors from the Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney and charged with one count each of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, and felony unemployment compensation fraud.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Dyer and his former wife, Kelli Park-Dyer, conspired to continue collecting his unemployment benefits after he became incarcerated and unavailable to work.

He was held on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.