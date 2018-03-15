× 7 more deaths from flu in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Seven more people died of flu related causes over the past week according to state officials.

A total of 119 deaths have been linked to the flu in the state since August 2017. Over 2,400 patients had been hospitalized with confirmed cases of flu during that same period.

The state Department of Public Health has said most of the deaths were among people who were 65 or older. At least three children have died.

“Connecticut has passed the peak of the flu season and our numbers are trending in the right direction. We still have a few more weeks of flu activity to get through, and people should continue to take precautions to avoid contracting or spreading the flu, but the worst of the season appears to be behind us,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Pino.

