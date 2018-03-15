× 80-year-old woman dies a week after being struck by car

STAMFORD — An 80-year-old Connecticut woman has died from injuries suffered when she was struck by a car last week.

The Advocate reports that Mary Bova died Monday at Stamford Hospital.

Police say Bova was struck March 6 as she left a market. She was taken to the hospital where she suffered a medical episode and was put on a ventilator.

Sgt. Andrew Gallagher says responding officers believed Bova and the 65-year-old Stamford woman driving of the car were both at fault. Gallagher says he will complete his investigation before he meets with prosecutors to determine whether the driver will be criminally prosecuted.

The driver has refused to cooperate with investigators on the advice of her lawyer.