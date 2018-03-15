× Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton suffers medical episode at GOP meeting in Avon

AVON — Sources say Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton suffered a medical episode Thursday evening at an event for GOP candidates in Avon.

Sources confirm that Boughton suffered the episode.

North House owner Nicholas Chabot says Boughton passed out suddenly around 8:15 p.m. and 9-1-1 was called immediately. Chabot said EMS crews arrived on-scene within two minutes and began performing CPR and Republican State Rep. Prasad Srinivasan assisted the EMTs at the scene. Chabot said Prasad, who is also a medical doctor, announced to the anxious crowd that it looked like he had a seizure, and that they were taking him to Hartford Hospital.

Chabot says Boughton was “looking a lot better” after he was taken by ambulance, he believes the prognosis will be good.

State GOP Chair J.R. Romano said he was hearing that Boughton was “okay.” The Connecticut GOP party tweeted, “#CTGov candidates running for office in #CT put a lot of their time making sure they visit voters because they care about #Connecticut’s future. @MayorMark has overcome many challenges in the past & our thoughts are with @TeamBoughton tonight.

Boughton, who underwent brain surgery last year, had announced he was running for governor.

Photos from the Avon Republicans earlier in the evening were posted to Facebook. GOP candidates for statewide office were gathered for a meet and greet.