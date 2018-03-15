× East Haven police subdue man with knives in apartment building

EAST HAVEN — Police subdued a man who was holding several knives and threatening other residents of an apartment building Wednesday.

Police said they were called to 65 Messina Drive yesterday afternoon for a report of an individual threatening people while in possession of several large knives.

When police got there, they found the man in a 7th floor hallway. Police said in a post along with the video on YouTube, that

“he was in possession of a knife in each hand and approached the officers demanding that they kill him. Each officer can be seen with their department issued weapon un holstered, but as the individual got up and approached Officers David Delgado and William Coppola, Officer Delgado made the decision to holster his firearm and deploy his department issued Taser, which immediately incapacitated the individual, giving the officers an opportunity to move in and secure the knives. Once the knives were secure, Officers Delgado and Coppola were able to apprehend the individual without further incident.”