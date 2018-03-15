× Farmington man arrested; 57 guns, cash, drugs seized

FARMINGTON — Police seized 57 guns, over $108,000 and numerous drugs following the arrest of a man who was the subject of a months long investigation.

Police arrested John Butler, 52, of Farmington, and charged him with possession of a large capacity magazine of ammunition, operation of a drug factory, sale of cannibis , possession of narcotics with intent to sell and other charges.

Butler was held on $250,000 bond. He will appear in court on March 15.

Police seized 228 grams of cocaine, 2.8 lbs of marijuana, 1.7 lbs of THC edibles, 98 Percoset pills, 28 rifles, 29 handguns, and $108,840 in cash, $900 in bonds, ammunition, packing materials for drugs and drug paraphernalia.