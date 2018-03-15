× Man throws gas can at cars in Farmington, goes to jail for robbery

WEST HARTFORD – Police responding to an apparently frustrated motorist ended up catching a suspect in two armed robberies.

The night of Tuesday, March 13th, a man threatened patrons and the cashier at a Dunkin Donuts on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford. He implied he had a gun and demanded money from the register. He fled with an undetermined amount of money, but the cashier and witnesses gave police a description of the man and his vehicle, including a partial license plate. Video surveillance was retrieved by Detectives and shared with area police departments.

A few hours later, just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the Gold Roc Diner in West Hartford was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect and vehicle matched those in the robbery of Dunkin Donuts.

Later that morning Farmington Police responded to the area of Birdseye Road, Farmington for a complaint of an unruly disabled motorist. They determined the motorist had run out of gas, and, for some reason, was throwing an empty gas can at passing motorists. Police realized the motorist and vehicle matched the descriptions from West Hartford and contacted the neighboring police department.

West Hartford Police and Detectives responded to Farmington and arrested the man, 34 year old Phiron Noun Mann of New Britain. They charged him with Robbery, Threatening, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and other charges. Mann also had outstanding warrants for his arrest. His vehicle was seized, and a BB Gun was located inside it.

Mann is being held on a total of $208,000 surety bonds.