Mostly sunny Thursday, through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.

Early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday – Wednesday). With the luck we’ve been having, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.