Mostly sunny Thursday, through the weekend

The weather calms down for a little while with more sun and near-average temperatures.
Early next week there are signs that another coastal storm could be lurking nearby (Tuesday – Wednesday). With the luck we’ve been having, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this become another winter weather headline for us.
FORECAST DETAILS:
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: Near 40.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. Mid 40s.
