Shoppers head to Toys “R” Us to use gift cards while they still can

WEST HARTFORD -- Many shoppers are rushing to their nearest Toy “R” Us after the toy store giant announced it will be closing all 735 locations across the country.

“That’s why I am here because she has a bunch of gift cards that we have to use” said Berlin resident Rachel Ricci-Drake.

Ricci Drake was one of the many customers who were shopping at the West Hartford location on Wednesday. There are currently nine Toy “R” Us locations in Connecticut. Some shoppers said they were disappointed to hear the news since the store has been a part of their childhood memories.

“You know Jeffery the giraffe and it was a magical time every time you came to toy r us and it’s no longer it’s kind of sad,” said customer Jamaly Rios.

University of Hartford Economics Lecturer Kenneth Goroshko said while the store has had a great legacy, its mounting debt has made it difficult to stay competitive with stores like Walmart and Amazon.

“You have to service that debt, you have to pay off that debt and their cash flows as well as their earnings weren’t sufficient to support that magnitude of the debt,” Goroshko said.

The closings will result in more than 30 thousand jobs lost. There is no word on when all stores will officially close. According to a release, the store will go through a transition period for the next 60 days. Customers with gift cards are encouraged to used them within the next 30 days or as soon as possible.