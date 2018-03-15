Support for paralyzed Westport mother has been amazing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT - Three Nor'easters in less than two weeks has really taken a toll on Connecticut. That includes a Westport family.

A 43 year old mother of three was crushed and left paralyzed by a falling tree limb last Wednesday night.

Inside their Sturges Highway home, Victoria Gouletas and her husband had just cracked open a bottle of bubbly to celebrate a deal she had sealed when they heard a loud bang from a tree or limb falling. They went outside to investigate. Then, a big limb fell.

"In an instant, she was pinned and it took the first responders quite a while to get her out because of all of the downed trees and down power lines," said Melissa Kane, a member of the nWestport Board of Selectmen and a friend of Gouletas.

The accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, but with use of her hands and arms .

"It’s been an incredible experience just how much people are rallying," said Kane.

Gouletas' soon to be sister-in-law created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $150,000. As of early Thursday evening that number had reached over $120,00 in less than one day.

"When they go to this GoFundMe page and they see the pictures of her and she smiling. I mean that’s really who she is, from her hospital room," said Kane.

And, it’s not just in a monetary that the community is getting behind Victoria Gouletas’ recovery

"You will notice that everyone from the PTA to town officials to people that have never even met the family," said Elaine Daignault, Westport's Director of Human Services.

"She and her family are so incredibly energized by what has been happening in the community," said Kane, with a smile. "It’s giving her great strength."

An avid runner, real estate attorney and member of Westport Zoning Board of Appeals, Gouletas has no intention of slowing down, according to Kane.

"She’s gonna drive," Kane said. "She’s going to get her kids around. She’s going to work. She’s mentally as sharp as a tack."

This story is very personal to Melissa Kane.

"She was my brother’s first girlfriend and I’m guessing he was her first boyfriend," Kane said. "I met her when she was 16 years old."

The limb the hit her was so massive that, after it hit her, her husband couldn't find her beneath the snow right away.

Folks around town are saying they hope her employer, First American Title, does right by her.