Suspect arrested in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — Police have made an arrest in a February shooting.

Police arrested Rajawn Grant, 25, of Manchester and charged him with criminal attempt murder, assault first degree, carrying a pistol no permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.

Hartford Police were called to Adams Street and Albany Avenue on February 18.

Police found Norris Brown, 43, lying on the ground who had been shot four times. Police also found multiple .22 caliber shell casings on the ground. Officials said Brown taken to St. Francis Hospital with non life threatening gunshot wounds to the upper torso and chin.

Major crimes division is investigating the shooting. Shot spotter was not activated by the gunfire according to police.