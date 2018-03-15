The USS Colorado ready to be commissioned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON -- On Saturday, the USS Colorado, becomes part of the silent service.

The 377 foot submarine has come to the surface on the Thames River and the pride in Groton runs deep.

Billed as a modern phenomenon, the Electric Boat built USS Colorado will be commissioned on Saturday.

"It's a true engineering marvel," said Reed Koepp, the Colorado's Commanding Officer. "It is the most technically advanced of the fleet and we're very proud of the ship and the crew."

Lieutenant Commander Steve Col said the 7,800 ton fast attack nuclear sub is "more complex than the Space Shuttle and ready to operate around the world."

The Colorado will accommodate a crew of 138 when it deploys for missions sometime later in the Spring. The Colorado will be the U.S. Navy's 15th Virginia-class attack sub to join the fleet. "It brings all the leading edge technology to the fight -- built right in Connecticut, the submarine capital of the world," Koepp added. It's truly America's finest."

