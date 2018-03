HOOD COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters are battling a fire after an explosion at a chemical plant in Hood County.

Sheriff Roger Deeds said that one person was missing and another badly injured in the blast that happened near the city of Cresson on State Highway 171.

Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett said the liquid chemical plant where the blast happened manufactures products like soap an acid. He said there has been a massive fire department response to the explosion.