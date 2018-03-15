State leaders speak out against Trump proposal for guns in schools

HARTFORD — The day after thousands of Connecticut students participated in the National School Walkout to demand legislation to combat gun violence, Governor Dannel P. Malloy, joined by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell, and representatives of organizations that represent Connecticut superintendents, boards of education, and principals spoke out Thursday in strong opposition to President Donald Trump’s proposal to arm classroom teachers.

In a meeting with lawmakers on February 28, Trump signaled his support for a broad package of gun reforms, including raising the age to purchase weapons, universal background checks, and a ‘red flag’ law that would allow law enforcement to remove deadly weapons from the possession of individuals who are deemed to present a threat to themselves or others. After a meeting with NRA lobbyists, they said Trump put forward a package of reforms backed by the gun lobby that includes a proposal arm teachers and other school personnel.

Malloy also reiterated his call for legislative action to ban bump stocks and fund another round of school security grants. Connecticut has spent more than invested $53 million in improving school safety since 2013.