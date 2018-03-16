Denver job seeker sings resume, gets worldwide attention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Launching a career can be tough, but a University of Denver graduate's job search is getting some serious attention, according to KDVR.

Page Kemna is looking for a way to kick-start her career in sales and marketing and has found a way to stand out from the crowd of applicants, by singing her resume.

“I wanted them to know who I was outside of just paper so I decided to sing them a little song to show them I could go the extra mile," she said.

After her LinkedIn post went viral, Kemna started getting international attention, appearing in Germany’s Spiegel news magazine.

She will also appear on the Pickler and Ben talk show later this month on the CMT network.

Kemna was caught off-guard by the exposure.

“I didn't realize this was going to blow up the way it did," she said.

Read more here.