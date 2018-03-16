Drier, but colder, weather through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next several days will be chilly, as breezy conditions will persist, with high temperatures struggling to get into the 40s. Mostly sunny skies for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend will make it feel warmer when the wind is not blowing. There is another chance for a coastal storm that could bring us some snow and wind for Tuesday night into Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

The meteorologists here at Fox 61 are tracking a storm that has the capability of becoming our 4thnor’easter this month. The models are not consistent with the timing as well as the nature of the type of precipitation as of yet. At this point the storm does seem to be weaker than the previous nor’easter that affected us on Tuesday of this week. Odds are the storm will have some impact on Connecticut as the NAO is still negative which puts the jet stream in a favorable spot for coastal storms here in Connecticut. As more information becomes available about the nature of the storm we will get it to you.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy Conditions (winds gusting up to the mid 20’s)High: Mid-upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy conditions (winds gusting up to the low 20’s) High: Mid-upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: Mid-30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 40s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for snow developing late. High: Mid-upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance rain/snow. High: 30s.

THURSDAY: Chance for rain/snow. High: Around 40.

