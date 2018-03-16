East Hartford students walk out to protest gun violence

EAST HARTFORD — Students at a middle school in East Hartford staged a walkout Friday morning to show their support for the students affected by the Florida school shooting.

The majority of the eighth grade class at Two Rivers Magnet Middle School in East Hartford walked out of school in honor of those impacted by the Parkland Florida school shooting, and to promote safety in school. Students walked, and chanted, with their teachers right by their sides.

“Sometimes I don’t really feel safe coming to school because you never really know what’s going to happen – especially when someone is let through that door,” said Aaliya Taylor, an eighth grade student at the school. “Before when I first started coming here I felt so safe here and now because of the recent shootings and things like that it’s hard for me to feel safe.”

The snow kept students from walking out on Wednesday which was National School Walkout Day. Nevertheless, educators thought it was still important for students to participate at their own time.