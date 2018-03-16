× Firm involved in deadly bridge collapse also worked on Gold Star, Boston’s Zakim bridges

HARTFORD — FIGG Bridge Engineers, the company thought to be at fault for the Miami pedestrian bridge collapse Thursday, also worked here in Connecticut, most recently and notably on the I-95 Gold Star Bridge rehabilitation project.

Project inspection and oversite is being conducted by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and FIGG Bridge Inspection, a firm that provides engineering, consulting, and construction engineering and inspection services for major bridge projects

The firm also worked on Boston’s Zakim Bridg, according to masslive.com.

FIGG Bridge Engineers, in partnership with Munilla Construction Management, designed and was building the brand new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, according to a previous news release issued by the university. The bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon, crushing cars that were driving beneath it, killing six.

