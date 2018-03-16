× Foodie Friday: Butchers and Bakers in Farmington

FARMINGTON — If you like fresh food and are in Farmington, look for further than Butchers & Bakers.

This new hot spot offers made from scratch dishes using fresh ingredients in just about every menu item.

The meat and seafood are custom butchered which means you will be getting the freshest entrees that executive chef Luis Vazquez and his staff make every day. Whether it’s steaks, pork chops, chicken or fish, there is plenty to choose from.

The baker side of the restaurant means their team prepares fresh-baked good, rolls, and pastries for you to enjoy daily.

Many other ingredients are made in-house like sauces, ricotta cheese and fennel sausage.

While the food is delicious, the atmosphere is just as good, some say it’s excellent! There are two coal-fired ovens and one of the largest outdoor patios in the area.

Said John S in a Facebook review, “All around an amazing establishment! The food is top-shelf all the way! You need to try the meatball appetizer and toasted bread with gorgonzola sauce appetizer. Looking forward to my next visit!”

If you stop in, tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you!