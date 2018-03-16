× Pile of snow on truck strikes Massachusetts bridge

WAREHAM, Mass. —A family driving on Route 25 in Wareham said they witnessed snow flying off the top of a tractor-trailer shortly before the pile of snow struck a bridge at Charge Pond Road on Thursday.

Jennifer Bruce Richards told WCVB that the video was recorded around 3:50 p.m. She said that she saw the snow on top of the truck and asked her teenage daughter to start recording on a cellphone.

Bourne police called the loose tarp “a serious hazard to other vehicles,” but said that there were no injuries.

“Although the tractor trailer activiated its hazzards, it continued driving,” police said.

State Police said that the incident was reported around 4 p.m. and that a highway crew was notified to go remove the fallen tarp.

