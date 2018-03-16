× School bus stuck on busy Meriden street snarls afternoon traffic

MERIDEN — A city school bus got stuck in the middle of a busy street during the Friday afternoon commute.

While dropping off students at home for the weekend, the driver unsuccessfully attempted to turn on to Graveline Avenue from West Main Street in Meriden. The bus bottomed out while maneuvering up a steep grade, pinning its back end to the ground.

Police arrived on scene at about 3 p.m. to investigate and manage traffic. They closed the intersection for about an hour so crews could shimmy the bus off the hill and on to a flatbed rig.

There were no reported injuries.

Vehicles were backed up to Route 72 until the bus was hauled away. The road was reopened at approximately 4 p.m.