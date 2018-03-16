× Attorney General fires former FBI adviser Andrew McCabe

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired ex-FBI director Andrew McCabe just two days after his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to the second position in the investigative agency. More recently, President Donald Trump had frequently criticized him accusing him of deceiving the internal investigators of the Department of Justice.

McCabe was expected to retire this Sunday, on his 50th birthday, when he would be eligible to receive early retirement benefits. But the dismissal this Friday could put a part of his early pension, earned after more than two decades of service, in significant danger.

The origin of his dramatic fall in misfortune comes from an internal review conducted by the inspector general of the Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz. The report – whose details were not publicly disclosed – is said to conclude that McCabe misled investigators about his role in directing other FBI officials to speak with The Wall Street Journal about his involvement in a public inquiry into corruption in the United States. Clinton Foundation, according to an informed source on the case.