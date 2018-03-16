St. Patrick’s Day celebration guide
It’s March, which means one thing for many Connecticut residents…St. Patrick’s Day!
There’ll be a lot of green energy running through the streets of Connecticut this weekend. From pints of Guinness to family friendly road races, fun walks, parades, brunch, and corn beef—lots of corn beef!
With so many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and festivities around the state, it’s easy for everyone to take part in Celtic traditions and activities throughout Connecticut.
Here are some of the best places to show off your Irish cheer:
Friday, March 16th
10AM
The Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Breakfast and Luncheon
6PM
Tavern Night: Taste of Ireland (There will be homemade Guinness!)
8PM
Celtic Magic: An Evening of Irish Illusion
Saturday, March 17th
8AM
2018 Shamrock Run & Walk in Bristol
9AM
Shamrock Run in Old Saybrook
10AM
New England Cider Company St Patrick’s Day Brunch
St. Patrick’s Day Hartford Pub Crawl
11AM
Mohegan Sun’s Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House Party
Sunday, March 18th
10:30AM
Wadsworth Athenaeum Museum of Art St. Patrick’s Day Brunch
11AM
Leprechaun 5-Miler in Madison
WSSAC St. Patrick’s Day Classic 4-mile in Fairfield
1PM
2PM
Greenwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade
3PM
Celtic Tenors performance at John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts in New Haven