× St. Patrick’s Day celebration guide

It’s March, which means one thing for many Connecticut residents…St. Patrick’s Day!

There’ll be a lot of green energy running through the streets of Connecticut this weekend. From pints of Guinness to family friendly road races, fun walks, parades, brunch, and corn beef—lots of corn beef!

With so many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and festivities around the state, it’s easy for everyone to take part in Celtic traditions and activities throughout Connecticut.

Here are some of the best places to show off your Irish cheer:

Friday, March 16th

10AM

The Greater Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Breakfast and Luncheon

6PM

Tavern Night: Taste of Ireland (There will be homemade Guinness!)

8PM

Celtic Magic: An Evening of Irish Illusion

Saturday, March 17th

8AM

2018 Shamrock Run & Walk in Bristol

9AM

Shamrock Run in Old Saybrook

O’Niantic 5k

10AM

Mystic Irish 5k Road Race

New England Cider Company St Patrick’s Day Brunch

St. Patrick’s Day Hartford Pub Crawl

11AM

Mohegan Sun’s Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House Party

Sunday, March 18th

10:30AM

Wadsworth Athenaeum Museum of Art St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

11AM

Leprechaun 5-Miler in Madison

WSSAC St. Patrick’s Day Classic 4-mile in Fairfield

1PM

O’Hartford 5k

2PM

Greenwich St. Patrick’s Day Parade

3PM

Celtic Tenors performance at John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts in New Haven

Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum