State Police: Hacker tried to extort nude photos from over 20 female victims

DANIELSON – Connnecticut State Police have arrested a Brooklyn, CT man and charged him attempting to coerce local women and girls into sending him nude photos.

Investigators say they’ve been working on the case since 2014, when they first got reports of the illegal hacking of cell phones, social media accounts and cloud storage. The hacker would access personal pictures, information and contact lists of the victims, and then coerce and threaten the victims with disclosing their personal photos and information unless they sent him nude photos. None of the victims did. In retaliation, he would distribute their personal photos to ‘lewd websites… the victim’s family and friends, as well as their employers’ according to state police.

The Eastern District Major Crime Unit and Troop D patrol developed a suspect, and in conjunction with the Windham County States Attorney Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Lamb, age 25, of Gorman Road in Brooklyn.

Friday morning he was taken into custody on 51 separate charges, including multiple counts of Promoting a Minor in an Obscene Performance, Importing Child Pornography (for accessing nude pictures from victims under the age of 16), Possession of Child Pornography 3rd degress, Voyeurism, Dissemination of Intimate Images, 20 counts of Computer Crimes 3rd Degress, and 10 counts of Coercion.

In a summary of the case, Connecticut State Police said:

“Lamb caused a great deal of pain, humiliation, anxiety, and personal loss to these victims.”

Lamb is being held on $100,000 bond, and will appear today in Danielson Superior Court. FOX61 News is following this developing story, and we’ll have more on the FOX61 News at 4pm and 5pm.