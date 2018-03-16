Stormy Daniels’ lawyer alleges there are 6 more women with stories similar to his client’s

The lawyer representing the porn star Stormy Daniels says six additional women have come forward with similar experiences to that of his client as of Thursday evening — some who he says also claim to have nondisclosure agreements.

“As of tonight, we’ve been approached by six separate women with similar stories to my client,” said Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ lawyer, in an interview on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360.” “I want to stress that we have not vetted these stories to a great degree, however the initial consultation, the initial information that we’re receiving indicate that there are some striking similarities between their stories and that of my client, Miss Clifford.”

In his interview on CNN, Avenatti did not explain what the similarities were between Daniels’ case and the other women’s. He did not say whether the other claims involved President Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed a complaint against the President over a nondisclosure agreement she claims is void.

The agreement was made just before the 2016 election with Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

The payment, which Cohen admitted to making, was made through a private LLC.

Avenatti said he has viewed at least two more non-disclosure agreements, but continued to stress it was still very early in the process.

The lawsuit against Trump argues that the hush deal is not valid because it was signed on behalf of Trump by Cohen, and not by Trump himself.

Daniels’ attorney has also claimed that Cohen has continued attempts to silence her.

A hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.