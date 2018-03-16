Two Wallingford teens seriously injured after crash
WALLINGFORD — Two teens were seriously injured after crashing a car into a tree in Wallingford.
Wallingford Police responded to Highland Avenue, just north of Church Street, at about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were found trapped and suffering from extensive injuries. Emergency crews extricated them from the vehicle and transported both to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.
The teens are both students at Sheehan High School in Wallingford. Their names have not been released.
Accident reconstruction teams are on-scene investigating. Highland Avenue between Route 68 and Buttonwood Circle remains closed until further notice.
41.499138 -72.841085