Two Wallingford teens seriously injured after crash

WALLINGFORD — Two teens were seriously injured after crashing a car into a tree in Wallingford.

Wallingford Police responded to Highland Avenue, just north of Church Street, at about 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were found trapped and suffering from extensive injuries. Emergency crews extricated them from the vehicle and transported both to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The teens are both students at Sheehan High School in Wallingford. Their names have not been released.

Accident reconstruction teams are on-scene investigating. Highland Avenue between Route 68 and Buttonwood Circle remains closed until further notice.

