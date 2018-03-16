× 1 injured after wires fall on school bus in Morris

MORRIS — A school bus was involved in an accident in Litchfield County Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police said a car hit a pole in Morris, knocking down the pole and causing the wires to fall down on top of a school bus that was carrying less than a dozen students. Police said that fortunately no students were hurt.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on Watertown Road at around 6:30 a.m. The power company is responding, to take care of the pole.