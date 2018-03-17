× 1 person dead following crash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police said that they were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to Route 6 near Hartford Road on calls of a two car crash.

Officials are releasing limited information but said that the crash did have entrapment and serious injury. The road has been closed. The identity of the victim has been released.

State Troopers are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.