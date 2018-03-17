× 10 displaced in Stamford bedroom fire

STAMFORD — 10 people were displaced Saturday evening when a bedroom caught fire.

Firefighters responded to Orchard Street on a 911 call of fire inside a house. When they arrived, they were quickly able to extinguished the flames on the first floor.

The damage was held to mostly the bedroom and the kitchen next to it, with smoke damage throughout the house.

Firefighters said that all the residents were able to escape due to them being alerted by smoke detectors throughout the house.

Ten people were displaced and relocated by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.