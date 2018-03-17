× East Haven Police ID victim in fatal stabbing

EAST HAVEN – Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

Few details are available right now, but police said they were called to 32 Old Foxon Road about 12:45 a.m.

There, police found a male with a stab wound. Police said he has died. The man was identified as Glenton Whyte, 27 of New Haven.

There was a woman present at the address, and police said there was some sort of domestic dispute before the stabbing.

No arrests have been made. We’ll have more on this breaking story as it develops.