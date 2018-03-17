× East Haven Police investigating fatal stabbing

EAST HAVEN – Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened overnight.

Few details are available right now, but police say they were called to 32 Old Foxon Road about 12:45 a.m. There, they found a male with a stab wound. Police say he has died. There was a woman present at the address, and police say there was some sort of domestic dispute before the stabbing.

No arrests have been made. We’ll have more on this breaking story as it develops.