Huskies set new points record, dominate in first round victory 140-52

STORRS – For most people, the only question going in was “How many points will they win by?”

Going in to today’s game at Gampel Pavilion, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball program was 25-2 in first-round games, and hadn’t lost in the opening round since 1993. They’ve won their opening-round games by an average of just over 42 points.

Make it 26-2. Geno Auriemma’s Huskies blew out the Northeast Conference’s St. Francis (Pa.) team 140-52, setting a new record for points scored in an NCAA tournament game. Bottom-seeded St. Francis has never won in the tournament.

March Madness, Connecticut-style, continues this afternoon as the 9th-seeded Quinnipiac Bobcats play 8th-seeded Miami at 1pm — a rematch of last year’s game that earned Quinnipiac’s first ever Sweet Sixteen berth.

The winner of that game will celebrate, and then have to face the undefeated Huskies.